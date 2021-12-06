MultiChoice Partners Global Online Learning Platform, Udemy

In a move to empower customers across the continent with impactful and functional skills, Africa’s leading entertainment provider, MultiChoice, has partnered with Udemy, a global leader in online learning, to provide access to thousands of high-quality courses. This is to enable DStv and GOtv customers to invest in their personal and professional development.

For years, the DStv and GOtv platforms have provided viewers with world-class edutainment, with content catering to personal growth for all ages. In addition to sport, local programming, news, and general entertainment, customers of MultiChoice have access to educational content on Discovery, Nat Geo Wild, History Channel, DaVinci Kids, BBC, and many more channels.

The partnership with Udemy is to drive MultiChoice’s mission to positively contribute towards well-informed and progressive customers.

Udemy’s diverse course catalog includes over 183,000 online courses provided by more than 65,000 instructors in 75 languages. The platform is user-friendly and simple to navigate with a flexible format that allows learners to access a wide variety of courses at their own pace, with personalized recommendations and paths that maximize learning.

Read also: Transcorp’s 9-month profit rises by 672.1% as nuclear energy assets gain momentum

While their respective platforms are distinct, MultiChoice and Udemy have a shared mission of providing a vast range of accessible content which enriches the lives of a broad audience with diverse interests and needs. This fitting collaboration will serve customers with a passion for learning.

“We’re very excited to partner with an innovative and purposeful platform like Udemy, especially as the world shifts to an online learning future.

We are constantly seeking ways to enrich and progress the lives of our valued customers and tapping into learning and development is a natural next step. Investing in the future of our continent is a top priority and we are proud to be able to collaborate with another platform that values the accessible advancement of our customers as much as we do.”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria.

“As a global learning platform, our mission is to provide access and create new opportunities for learners around the world, across a wide range of content areas and at all levels of expertise,” said Llibert Argerich, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Udemy.

“MultiChoice has a long history of prioritizing learning, and we’re proud to be working with them to unlock new possibilities for learners across the continent”, he added.

Whether customers are professionals looking to improve their technical skills, or students wanting to complement their studies, Udemy offers thousands of fresh and current courses ranging from learning a new language to playing a new instrument to coding, data science, and business leadership, including free courses on topics like blogging, personal productivity, and meditation. Udemy’s content is created by real-world practitioners with a pulse on the latest technologies and business strategies. The courses vary in experience levels, so customers can find a subject that is suited to their skills and ambition.