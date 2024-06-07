MultiChoice ordered to offer Nigerians one-month free DStv subscriptions by tribunal

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has ordered MultiChoice to offer Nigerians one-month free DStv and GOtv subscriptions.

The tribunal also fined the Pay TV operator, N150 million for challenging the jurisdiction of a court sitting in Abuja that restrained it from raising prices for its subscription services. The verdict was delivered by three of the panel led by Thomas Okosu, on Friday.

In April, a court barred MultiChoice from implementing an upward price review for its services pending the hearing and determination of a motion on notice filed by Barrister Festus Onifade.

Details later…