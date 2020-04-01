MultiChoice Nigeria commits N1.2bn to support fight against Coronavirus

MultiChoice Nigeria, the owner of Digital Satellite Television (DStv) has announced a commitment of N1.2 billion to support Nigeria in fighting the deadly coronavirus.

The South Africa-owned satellite television service provider said it will be assisting the Federal and Lagos Governments’ efforts in ameliorating the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak in Africa’s most populous nation through several initiatives.

“We are doing this because we recognize the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has on Nigerians and the economy. We hope our contributions to the NCD, Federal and State Governments will go a long way towards effective management of the outbreak,” Adewunmi Ogunsanya, Chairman MultiChoice Nigeria said.

According to a statement by the MultiChoice on Wednesday, it will support Nigeria through cash donation of N200m and N50 to the Federal and Lagos State Governments respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nigeria rose by 12 additional cases bringing the total figures to 151, from 139 on Tuesday.

“The donation is of 10,000 certified test kits to the NCDC, public service announcement Covid-19 prevention tips in English, Pidgin, Ibo, Yoruba and Hausa languages as well as approved inventory worth over N550 million highlighting the NCDC’s Covid-19 Helplines and PSAs on more than 10 channels across DSTv and GOTv,” it said in a statement seen by BusinessDay on Wednesday.

The media company said it decided to support through the various initiates because like in other hard-hit countries, the availability of test kits and supplies for medical personnel have been some of the biggest challenges in fighting the pandemic.

MuliChoice also assured that it cover the remuneration for engaged creative industry professionals whose productions have been disrupted, with a committed sum of N400 million.

While acknowledging that the outbreak has also had a direct impact on individual businesses and general economic activities MultiChoice said: “Nigeria’s creative industry has been particularly affected, with ongoing productions suspended in response to government’s advisory on public gathering and social distancing.”