MTN, Tecno launches Spark 10 5G smartphone

As part of efforts to drive digital inclusion and make fast internet accessible to Nigerians, Tecno Mobile has announced a partnership with MTN Nigeria, to launch the SPARK 10 5G smartphone.

The SPARK 10 5G is the latest addition to TECNO’s Spark series with advanced features that appeal to tech-savvy consumers who demand high-speed internet connectivity, a fast processor, and a long-lasting battery.

The partnership between TECNO and MTN Nigeria aimed at providing Nigerians with a top-of-the-range smartphone that will deliver 5G connectivity and exceptional performance. Under the partnership, Tecno will provide cutting-edge technology and design to make 5G-enabled phones available to Nigerians.

“The partnership highlights our commitment to providing Nigerians with the latest technology that enhances their mobile experience.” Attai Oguche, Marketing Manager, Tecno Mobile stated during a recent press briefing in Lagos.

Read also:MTN partners Amazon to offer Prime Video to mobile users

According to Oguche, the SPARK 10 5G is available in all Tecno-authorized stores nationwide, and customers who purchase the device will enjoy up to 5GB and an additional 11GB of FREE data.

With the partnership, Nigerians can experience ultrafast MTN 5G connectivity with low latency on their Tecno SPARK 10. Its 6.8-inch HD+ display delivers clear, vivid visuals, while the 50 MP AI quad-camera allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in any lighting condition.