MTN home broadband to speed-up Nigeria’s 70% national penetration target

MTN, Nigeria’s leading telecommunications company recently launched its Home Broadband services to accelerate broadband penetration in alignment with the Federal Government’s plan to achieve over 70 percent broadband penetration by 2025.

With this launch, MTN Home Broadband services will be available to millions of Nigerian households, and will enable the leading technology company to expand broadband services to millions of homes across Nigeria.

With over 200 million people, Nigeria currently boasts of approximately 44.3 percent internet connectivity, whereas other African countries, such as South Africa, Egypt, and Kenya, are at 68, 74, and 48 percent internet penetration, respectively.

“Customers now have enhanced access to dedicated 24/7 support and online channels to place orders for MTN Home Broadband with options for home delivery. They can also enjoy truly Unlimited Data bundles, longer tenure data plans with flexibility to share data with multiple users remotely as well as enhanced data subscription channels including myMTN App,” Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, General Manager, Fixed Broadband, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, said at the formal launch of the service at the MTN head office in Lagos.

According to her, MTN Home Broadband services are available nationwide; while customers are urged to visit the nearest MTN shop or its website: www.mtn.ng/broadband to order for our products for home delivery.

Global technology statistics closely link internet connectivity to sustainable economic growth rates. On average, the internet accounts for almost four percent of GDP across the large economies that make up 70 percent of global GDP. UNICEF also projects that nations with low broadband connectivity have the potential to realise up to 20 percent GDP growth by connecting schools to the internet.

“At MTN, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life; hence our investment in industry-leading connectivity operations,” Hassan Jaber, the chief operating officer, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, said.

MTN currently connects over 70 million Nigerians (over 7% 4G population and 89.8 percent coverage nationwide). With MTN’s Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) and the latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Home Broadband services, millions of Nigerian households, with approximately 50 percent located in rural areas, will have access to reliable and ultra-fast broadband services to enjoy unlimited data plans, ability to connect multiple devices and share data across remote locations for online learning, working from home, streaming, gaming, smart home solutions among others.