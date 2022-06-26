MTN Foundation donates musical studio, instruments to the MUSON School of music

MTN Foundation, in its bid to support creative arts in Nigeria recently commissioned a music studio and musical instruments donated to the MUSON School of Music. Since 2006, the Foundation, in partnership with MUSON, has fully funded and developed over 350 music scholars, providing scholarship awards for a two-year diploma.

The awards cover tuition, transportation and resource materials among others, after which students are awarded an internationally recognised Diploma in Music on graduation. “Talent is one thing. But when you have a conducive environment, it enables talent. We want you to wake up every morning and ask yourself the question: what are you doing today? And when you do that, you become more intentional,” Odunayo Sanya, executive secretary, MTN Foundation said.

According to her, the Foundation is supporting MUSON because of its belief in the ability of young Nigerians to brace global stages and showcase their talents. “As we bring this gift to MUSON, we want it to be a gift that keeps on giving. We don’t want it to end with us. We want it to be a gift that enables and changes narratives in Nigeria,” Sanya said.

The items donated by the MTN Foundation include; a fully equipped digital music studio, 30 laptops, one unit of Professional 4 and a half Octaves Marimba, custom series, one unit of Malltech 4.0 Octave Bob Becker Ragtime Xylophone, one unit of Viscount Unico 400 Organ – A 3 manual organ with 32 notes pedalboard, 56 Register Tabs plus 7 Orchestral Registers, four Units of Stentor Conservatoire Violin, 3 Units of Armstrong USA Trumpets and 3 units of Essex EUP-116 Upright Piano.

“The MUSON School of Music is a primary focus centre, and we are extremely fortunate that the MTN Foundation decided to partner with us in this exciting venture. We can’t thank them enough for their support. No other donor has continued as much as the MTN Foundation. Asides the scholarships for our students, they went further to donate new instruments. This is only a testament to their generosity,” Louis Mbanefo, chairman, MUSON stated while commenting on the Foundation’s support for the society.