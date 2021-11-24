Mr “ Where we bout to eat at” Had Problems Eating

Antwain Fowler, the six-year-old boy famous for his viral “where we bout to eat?” video, has died. Fowler’s Instagram account posted a photo on Sunday 21th November with the remark, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest.” “The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!” reads the message on the post.

The cause of death has not been determined, but it is speculated that it could be linked to the child’s continuous battle with auto-immune enteropathy, a rare disease in which the intestines degenerate and limit the amount of nutrition the body can absorb.

This occurs when the body’s own immune system attacks itself and irritates or inflames the lining of the intestine. Diarrhea or frequent loose watery stools, poor weight growth and loss, decreased urine production, and frequent infections are some of the most common symptoms.

Fowler was diagnosed with Auto-immune Enteropathy in July 2015 according to a GoFundMe website. Due to his ailment, he has had over 25 surgeries and was hospitalized countless times in that period to his demise on Sunday.

During his early childhood, he was unable to eat solid foods or drink milk.