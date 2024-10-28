Mr Beast highest earning influencer in world, with $85m yearly

Mr Beast has been ranked the highest earner in the world’s $250 billion influencer industry with videos of wild stunts earning him $85 million yearly.

According to Forbes’ top 50 creators in 2024, the content creator has attracted over 320 million subscribers to his main YouTube channel and nearly nine billion views over the last year.

Mr Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, creates videos featuring extreme stunts, such as surviving in a cave for a week and spending 100 days in a bunker, to win $500,000.

He launched a successful consumer product line ranging from clothing to candy bars.

The influencer industry is estimated to be worth $250 billion according to a Forbes report stating that Goldman Sachs predicts the number will swell to nearly $500 billion by 2027.

8172923975 Palmpay

The report states that the top 50 creators on the 2024 list earned almost $720 million over the last 12 months, an increase of $20 million from 2023.

Since last year, the top creators have added more than 100 million followers to their collective total, now boasting more than 2.7 billion followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Creators are now harnessing their social influence to evolve from entertainers to entrepreneurs, Forbes said.

MrBeast, Khaby Lame, the D’Amelio sisters, the Paul brothers, and Emma Chamberlain run their brands, hawking hamburgers, cooking tools, shoes, energy drinks, and coffee.

Others, including Addison Rae Easterling, Matt Rife, and Amelie Zilber, have jumped from phone screens to mainstream media.

In an industry once built on selfies, some are building streaming studios.

Dhar Mann and Rhett & Link lead production companies employing over 100 folks to deliver slick, high-quality content.

Tech guru Marquess Brownlee runs his YouTube channel out of a New Jersey warehouse.

To rank the world’s top creators, Forbes gathered the estimated gross earnings, follower counts, engagement rates, and entrepreneurial activities of thousands of internet personalities with the help of the creator marketing firm Influential.

It estimated each creator’s gross earnings between June 2023 and June 2024. It counted earnings, not equity in held public and private companies.

Its partners at Influential provided follower counts across social platforms and engagement rates (likes, comments, and shares divided by total followers).

For the entrepreneur rank, Forbes scored candidates on a one-to-four scale, ranging from people who make most of their money from traditional advertising to folks building their own companies, brands, and services.

Share