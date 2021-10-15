MP David Amess dies after being stabbed

David Amess, a British conservative member of the parliament has died after being stabbed at a constituency meeting.

The 69-year-old Southend West MP was knifed several times at surgery in Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea shortly after midday on Friday.

Essex Police said officers arrested a 25-year-old man and a knife was recovered from the scene. Amess was stabbed multiple times by his attacker. It was not clear whether the incident may be a terror-related attack or not.

David Anthony Andrew Amess was a British politician. A member of the Conservative Party, he has been a Member of Parliament since 1983, first for Basildon and since 1997 for Southend West. He was born on March 26, 1952, at Plaistow, London, United Kingdom, and was married to Julia Arnold.

Late Amess was a firm supporter of Brexit and the Leave Means Leave campaign. He also opposed bills furthering Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) rights, including equal age of consent and same-sex marriage.

Many tributes are being poured for the departed lawmaker

Sajid Javid, Health Secretary tweeted: “Devastated to learn of Sir David Amess’ murder. A great man, a great friend, and a great MP killed while fulfilling his democratic role. My heart goes out to Julia, his family, and all who loved him. Let us remember him and what he did with his life.”

Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish First Minister tweeted: “Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today. In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents. In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents.”