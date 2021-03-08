Move Deltans from obscurity to prosperity, Okowa tells newly-elected LG executives

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday swore into office the 25 newly-elected local government council chairman and their deputies to pilot the affairs of their council areas for the next three years.

Governor Okowa, during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Cenotaph, Asaba, charged them to ‘hit the ground running’ by moving their people from obscurity to prosperity.

He told them to be resourceful and come up with creative means of realizing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rather than bothering their people unduly.

“Those of you coming as first time chairmen should build on the foundation laid by your predecessors and not to abandon projects,” said Okowa, while urging those of them in their second missionary journey to redouble their efforts.

He tasked them on two-point agenda of peace/unity and security and urged them to channel their resources to make peace in their council areas, saying there could be no meaningful development without peace.

He mentioned security challenges such as herder/farmer clashes and kidnappings, amongst others, and urged them to work with the traditional rulers to ensure peace and security in their various communities.

The governor admonished the new council bosses to pay particular attention to the vulnerables, widows and less privileged in the society.

He stressed the need for them to live among the people so as to command their respect.

“I won’t tolerate absentee LGA chairmen, deputies and councillors,” he warned.

Responding on behalf of the 25 chairmen and their deputies, Joan Governor, chairman of Ndokwa East LGA, assured the people of the state that they would emulate the commitment of Governor Okowa in ensuring good service delivery to the people.

He noted that they have been empowered to work and assured that with the mentorship and guidance of Governor Okowa, they would succeed.