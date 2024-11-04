Motorists advised to take alternative routes as LASG diverts traffic at Mile 2

Motorists on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and Lagos-Badagry Expressway have been advised to take alternative routes as the Lagos State government prepares to divert traffic on the two major routes.

A statement from the state’s ministry of transportation obtained by BusinessDay explains that the traffic diversion on “Loop 1 on the Apapa bound lane and Loop 4 on the Badagry bound lane at Mile” is to enable construction work on Transport Interchange Terminal.

The Terminal, the statement added, will integrate Rail, Bus, Water and Non–Motorised Transportation. A similar facility is being constructed at Outer Marina in Lagos Island and each project is expected to be completed in 15 months.

The commencement date for the construction at Mile 2 is scheduled to start from Monday, November 11, 2024, to Monday, February 16, 2026. Consequently, motorists are advised to use alternative the routes already created.

Motorists heading to Oshodi from Apapa will have a thoroughfare and vice versa while motorists heading to Badagry from Apapa will continue their journey on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and take a turn into Akinwande Road to link Coker and access the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to continue their journey.

Similarly, motorists heading to Lagos from Badagry will have a thoroughfare and vice versa while motorists heading to Apapa will be diverted into Durban Road to link Amuwo Odofin Estate and connect Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to continue their journey.

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos Commissioner for Transportation, assured that the diversion routes have been well marked with signs to assist motorists navigate their destinations.

He assured further that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on ground along the affected routes to oversee traffic flow and appealed to motorists to co-operate with the interventions put in place to minimize inconveniences.

Osiyemi also implored motorists to be patient as the closure is part of the traffic management plans for the construction of the Transport Interchange Terminal project by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

