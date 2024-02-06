Mother tongue now primary medium of instruction for pupils – UBEC, NERDC

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has declared that mother tongue/language of immediate environment is now the primary medium of instruction for primary school pupils, making English language secondary.

Ismail Junaidu, the Executive secretary, Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) said the Mother Tongue (MT) or Language of the Immediate Community (LIC) shall be used as the medium of instruction from ECCDE to Primary 6.

He said this at the dailogue on reading initiative in the UBE programme and the use of mother tongue/language of immediate environment as medium of instruction, event organized by UBEC in Abuja.

The initiative seeks to address fundamental issues involving the development of functional citizenry, as studies have shown that Nigeria is experiencing a severe learning crisis.

Junaidu also said that Arabic language shall be the medium of instruction for Islamic schools.

“From Early Child Care Development & Education (ECCDE) to Primary 6, English language shall be taught as a school subject.

English language shall be used as the language of instruction at the Junior Secondary education level.” He said, encouraging a combined use of English language and the mother tongue or language of immediate community.

NERDC’s executive secretary said In the education sector, the Natural language processing (NLP) seeks to Promote the effective teaching and learning of Nigerian and foreign languages at all levels of the education system.

He added that the process also seeks to Preserve Nigerian languages and save them from extinction through status recognition and inclusion in educational programmes across all levels of the Nigerian education system

“The Natural Language process will activate Nigerian languages as powerful tools for mass literacy development, Strengthen and promote the equitable utilization of all Nigerian and foreign languages” Junaidu added.

Speaking to the press, Junaidu said the focus is not just on the three major languages, as plans to make sure all 525 languages are included.

Junaidu disclosed that curriculum of over 60 languages are being developed now, as he called on communities to join hands, as they are the main custodians of the culture.

Hamid Bobboyi, the executive secretary, UBEC, said Studies have shown that Nigeria is experiencing a severe learning crisis, citing that approximately three (3) out of (4) four children of basic education age (6 to 14 years) in Nigeria cannot read a text with understanding, or solve simple mathematics problems (NBS & UNICEF).

“The situation, if not immediately addressed will hinder Nigeria from achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” he said.

“Several interventions by the Federal Government, State Governments and International Development Partners have been made to address the endemic issue. However, in spite of the huge resources expended, the challenge remains”. Bobboyi added