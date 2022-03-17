Moscow indicates hope of compromise with Kyiv

Moscow indicated Wednesday that there is hope for reaching a compromise with Kyiv. This is coming three weeks after Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine.

Reports from Financial Times revealed that the Kremlin said talks between Moscow and Kyiv were exploring an Austrian or Swedish version of a neutral state, which would allow Ukraine to maintain armed forces but restrict its ability to join alliances such as Nato or place foreign bases on its territory.

Read also: Russia, Ukraine close to agreeing some deals – Sergei Lavrov

UK prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Wednesday that Ukraine would not join Nato anytime soon.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky repeated his plea for the US to enforce a no-fly zone, or provide fighter jets or other means to fend off Russia’s attack on his country, which US officials have resisted for fear that it could place them in direct conflict with Russia.