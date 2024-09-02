More women to be empowered as COWLSO unveils 2024 confab

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Wife of the governor of Lagos State and chairman, Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO)

The Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) says about 4,000 women are expected to participate in this year’s National Women Conference (NWC), an annual event organised by the association to empower the female gender and showcase their contributions to national development.

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, first lady of Lagos and chairperson of the association, stated this at a press briefing on Monday in Ikeja.

She said that COWLSO was organising its conference to positively impact, empower and encourage women.

“This year’s edition will play host to 3,000 women, while 1,000 women will be part of it virtually,” she said. She added that the conference with the theme, “Soar beyond boundaries, enrich communities”, will hold from September 10 to 11 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“We, sometimes, don’t realise our potential as women. We are yet to understand how truly powerful we are. When we come together, we achieve greater things and support our husbands.

“This year, there is a paradigm shift. We are moving from building infrastructure to human capacity building, which is why we are bringing in people who are more knowledgeable in various fields to educate us.

“It is pertinent to note that the annual conference which has been consistent, inspiring and improved upon, over the years, has earned a remarkable reputation and has earned the status of a purpose-driven conference,” she said.

She said that the conference would feature lectures on how to prevent, detect and treat communicable diseases, as well as lectures on farming and entrepreneurship.

According to Sanwo-Olu, there will also be enlightenment on emotional intelligence for the boy-child. She added that there would be lectures on climate change effects, advancing women’s political participation, and mentorship.

“This year’s COWLSO National Women Conference will be graced by governors of Akwa Ibom, Osun and Nasarawa states. It is aimed at exploring and unleashing hidden potential in women and communities.