More trouble for APC as INEC rejects notice of NEC

The troubles of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are becoming more as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected the party’s notice for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for next week Thursday.

INEC also allegedly refused to recognise Abubakar Bello, the governor of Niger State as the Chairman of APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

Inside sources said Governor Bello, upon resumption as Chairman of CECPC of APC, transmitted a letter dated 8th March, 2022, informing INEC of the change of guard at the APC National Secretariat and the upcoming NEC meeting.

But replying APC in a letter dated March 9 and addressed to the “national chairman”, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, INEC secretary, said notice for the NEC meeting was not signed by Mai-Mala Buni, CECPC Chairman and John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary.

“The commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018),” the letter read.

“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 which requires “at least 21 days” notice of any convention, congress, conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of “merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective offices.”

“While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please accept the assurance of the commissions’ warm regards.”