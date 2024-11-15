More SMEs to get support as Wema Bank marks awards

Wema Bank says it is poised to support more Nigerian Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs) as the engine of economic growth, as it celebrates its recognition as ‘Best SME Bank and Excellence in Digital Innovation’ at the 2024 Global Retail Banking Innovation Awards.

The bank was recognised for its commitment to empowering businesses and delivering digital solutions within the Nigerian financial space.

Read also: Rand Merchant Bank to raise N40bn from capital market

The awards celebrate institutions reshaping the financial services landscape through innovations and customer-centric approaches.

Wema’s award highlights its support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while the Excellence in Digital Innovation award recognises the bank’s success in pioneering digital experiences.

Moruf Oseni, managing/director and chief executive officer, hailed the recognition, saying: “Receiving these awards is a testament to Wema Bank’s dedication to innovation and our support for SMEs.

“We are committed to delivering solutions that empower our customers. These recognitions inspire us to keep leading in digital transformation.”

Through initiatives such as SME loans and training, Wema strengthens the backbone of the economy by providing SMEs with resources to grow and compete effectively. These efforts affirm its role as a leader in SME support.

Read also: Access Bank (UK) to acquire Afrasia, Mauritius 4th largest bank by assets

On digital innovation, the bank has transformed the banking experience through ALAT, digital banking bringing seamless solutions to Nigerians. Coop Hub – digital solutions for Cooperative Societies to manage their operations and ALAT Xplore, mobile app for teenagers introducing financial literacy and secure banking to young Nigerians.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share