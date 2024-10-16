More Nigerians tap Canada for protection as asylum requests hit decade-high

A record number of Nigerians are seeking protection in Canada, according to new reports from the country’s immigration authorities.

Data from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) show that asylum seekers in the first half of 2024 marked the highest number in a decade. In this period, up to 7,650 Nigerians requested refugee protection—a 408% increase from the same period in 2023 and a 95% rise compared to 2015 when only 305 asylum claims were recorded.

Canadian media reports indicate that since 2013, the foremost reasons for refugee claims from Nigeria have been gender-based violence, sexual orientation, and religion, according to the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB).

Nearly 32 percent of the 34,970 Nigerian refugee claims filed between 2013 and 2023 were due to gender-based and domestic violence, 21.4 percent cited persecution based on sexual orientation, and 13.8 percent were related to religious reasons.

However, experts believe other factors may be driving the massive rise this year.

“Nigeria is the largest country in Africa, and naturally, the numbers will be bigger,” Usha George, a professor in the school of social work at the Toronto Metropolitan University and an expert in newcomer settlement and integration in Canada, told BusinessDay. “Apart from religious issues, there’s also the political and economic situation in Nigeria, which isn’t conducive to people staying there.”

Nigeria’s economy has been caught in a worsening crisis over the past year. Inflation is at levels not seen in nearly three decades, the naira continues to depreciate, and essential goods like food and fuel are increasingly unaffordable for the majority of the population.

“These Nigerians see Canada as a better option,” Usha added. “It’s a stable country where they can build a life without fear.”

In response to the growing influx of refugees and asylum-seekers, the Canadian government announced in November 2023 that it would provide $7 million to establish a reception centre near Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. The facility aims to streamline services and housing for refugees.

Canada has welcomed over 200,000 immigrants annually since 1988. Recently, the country decided to increase this figure to over 400,000 per year. Under its Immigration Levels Plan, Canada aims to welcome 76,115 refugees by 2026, with 72,750 expected this year alone.

One of the driving factors behind Canada’s open immigration policy is its low natural population growth, which has led to sluggish labour force and economic growth. This situation makes it difficult for the government to generate the tax revenue needed to support social services such as healthcare and education.

One way Canada has addressed this is its Resettlement Assistance Program (RAP) which offers government-assisted refugees a range of essential services, including monthly income support, school allowances for children, maternity and newborn allowances, and a housing supplement.

“Canada has a relatively generous refugee policy,” Usha said. “Once you set foot in Canada, you cannot be deported easily. That encourages people to try their luck—even though only 42 percent of claimants are successful, with 45 percent of cases withdrawn or abandoned.”

Usha also pointed out the possible role of irregular migration in the rising numbers. “There’s a network of people facilitating the movement of Nigerians to Canada. Once a path opens through informal channels, others follow.”

Meanwhile, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has repeatedly urged Nigerians to avoid dangerous migration routes and ensure they follow legal processes. “There should be no short corners and no irregularities in the immigration process,” she told willing migrants

As for whether this trend will continue, Usha said, “It depends on several factors.” Unless Nigeria undergoes significant political reform, curbs ethnic violence, and alleviates economic hardships, the rate of asylum claims out of the country may not drop anytime soon, she suggests.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

Share