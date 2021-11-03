More evidence shows Ikoyi collapsed building developer flouted permit

New evidence has emerged that the Ikoyi collapsed building developer flouted building permits. In a letter issued to Fourcore Height Limited on April 5, 2019, with registration number IV/2019/DO/033/67 and permit number DCB/DO/2442IV on April 9, 2019, made available to BusinessDay, the structure was originally approved for 15 floors rather than 21.

A year before this new evidence, Muritala Olawale, managing director, Prowess Engineering Limited, the original contractor for the building, in a letter dated February 20, 2020, and addressed to Femi Osibona, owner of Foutscore Height Limited, withdrew its services concerning the now collapsed building.

Prowess stated in the letter, “We arrived at this decision due to the fact that we no longer share the same vision with you as our client in terms of how the project is being executed.”

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned government officials to answer questions in relation to the recent collapsed multi-storey building.

This follows a visit to the site of the tragedy by a team of lawmakers led by Nureni Akinsanya, chairman, House Committee on Physical Planning and Urban Development, who said the team was at the site on instruction of the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, told journalists that the delegation would present a report on its findings to the House and those concerned could be invited.

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu suspends LASBCA boss over Ikoyi building collapse

While commending rescue efforts being carried out by agencies of the state in collaboration with security bodies and private partners, Akinsanya sympathised with families of victims of the incident.

According to Akinsanya, “I sympathise with the families of those affected and I want them to take heart and look unto God for the strength to bear the tragic incident,” as he prayed that the tragedy would be the last the state would record.

Before then, the delegation met with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, the head of the Lagos State Emergency Management (LASEMA), Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and other government officials at the site of the rescue operation.

Earlier, state chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, David Majekodunmi, had decried the lack of putting strict building regulations by the government and regulatory bodies as reason for the confusion over the collapsed Ikoyi building.

Majekodunmi, speaking with the media recently, faulted the signage of the building construction, noting that the numbers on the construction signage showed that the same person was the consultant and the architect.

“If the regulatory bodies had seen this signboard and done the needful, maybe we would be able to know who we are accusing or who to hold responsible for this mayhem,” he said,

Meanwhile, no fewer than 22 persons have been confirmed dead in the collapsed building.

According to an eyewitness report, the building crumbled around 3pm when workers were on site.

The eyewitness, who resides across the street from the building, said at about 3pm before it collapsed, the building was vibrating, saying, “We initially thought it was an earthquake. So, I looked down and saw that the building had come down. That is all I know.”

The rescued persons were taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina for treatment. However, three of the rescued victims had been released to their families.

In a press statement Wednesday, Governor Sanwo-Olu set up a six-man independent investigation team to probe the remote and immediate cause of the collapsed building within 30 days to submit its report.

Sanwo-Olu, who named members of the probe panel at the scene of the incident, with the list comprising professional builder, town planner, structural engineer and legal practitioners – all from the private sector.

President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), President of Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Toyin Ayinde, is the chairman of the panel, while Ekundayo Onajobi, a lawyer in a private law firm, is the secretary.

Other panel members are a structural engineer, Akintilo Idris Adeleke; an architect, Yinka Ogundairo; representative of Institute of Builders, Godfrey O. Godfrey, and Bunmi Ibrahim, a property lawyer.

The panel’s terms of reference also include ascertaining whether there was a compromise of the building codes by the developer, his contractor and statutory regulatory agencies.