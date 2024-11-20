MoniMoore beta platform to transform personal finance in Africa

MoniMoore, a personal finance management platform designed to help users track, manage, and grow their wealth has unveiled its beta version

Kuburat Abubakar, a product manager and entrepreneur who leads the MoniMoore team said

“We aim to be one of the first African startups to harness AI for the everyday citizen across the continent. Our goal is to make wealth management accessible, insightful, and transformative for people of all income levels.”

MoniMoore combines AI and open banking technology to deliver a seamless personal finance management experience. The platform aggregates financial data from multiple bank accounts, giving users a comprehensive view of their financial landscape. But MoniMoore doesn’t stop at tracking expenses and monitoring net worth—it uses AI to help users make smarter financial decisions and build lasting wealth.

“Our mission is clear, to empower financially-conscious individuals who are ready to take control of their financial futures,” Kehinde Durodola-Tunde, the co-founder said. “We aim to help them cultivate healthy financial habits, seize opportunities, and ultimately create sustainable wealth.”

The path to this launch hasn’t been easy. Kuburat recalls the early days of being a zero-budget founder: “Building MoniMoore has been a challenge, but immensely rewarding. From conceiving the idea and creating an actionable plan with co-founder Kehinde Durotoye to assembling a passionate team and forging strategic partnerships, we’ve proven that innovation doesn’t require massive resources—just vision, determination, and flexibility.”

The beta launch marks just the beginning of MoniMoore’s mission to revolutionize personal finance in Africa. The team plans to continually enhance the platform based on user feedback and roll out exciting new features, including Personalized budgeting recommendations, AI-powered investment insights, and Gamified financial literacy modules.

MoniMoore invites early adopters to join its beta testing program and experience the future of personal finance management. Become part of this transformative movement today.

