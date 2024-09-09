Korapay’s Kuburat Abubakar joins the ranks of Global Tech Heroes

Kuburat Abubakar, senior product manager at Korapay, has been recognised as the 108th Global Tech Hero by The Connected Awards. Her career includes roles at Sterling Bank, Interswitch Group, and First Bank Nigeria, demonstrating her expertise in leading initiatives within the tech and financial sectors.

As the 17th recipient of the Global Tech Hero award in the Product Category, Kuburat received strong endorsements from peers and mentees, highlighting her skills, dedication, and leadership.

She joins a group of professionals that includes Adebisi Alamu, Ayomide Adeboye, Bolodeoku Olusegun Samuel, Chinonso Nwosu, Christopher Enaboifo, Esther Omikunle, Juliet Obasanya, Nifemi Ojo, Oghobhen Stephanie Isenmila, Ogigirigi Tega Gabriel, Olaide Olaniyi, Olayemi Awoeyo, Oluwatimilehin Folagbade, Oluwatosin Korede Nelson, Segun Allen, and Susan Ikegwu.

Kuburat has made a lasting impact on her colleagues and peers through her work and mentorship. Amirah Ayeni, a colleague from her time at Interswitch, noted: “Kuburat drove our 2FA and cardless solutions, leading the development of a bulk variant of the cardless solution for remote areas, which resulted in projects with NGOs for farmers and generated revenue for the business. She is a dedicated teacher, supporting new hires and helping them transition into product management.”

Kehinde Durodola-Tunde praised her leadership, saying, “Kuburat has developed her skill as a product manager and coach, showing her expertise across numerous products. Together, we are working to transform the personal finance industry with a new product that she is leading.”

Peers also commend her resilience. Elijah Bello stated, “Kuburat is one of the most passionate product managers I know. She has business acumen and always inspires others to achieve. This recognition reflects her brilliance and determination.”

Qazeem Oladejo, founder of The Connected Awards, expressed his admiration for Kuburat’s accomplishment: “In an era when we are advocating for more women to join this list, Kuburat stands as an example for others. Her approach has made her a great person to work with, and her academic achievements further enhance her credibility. She is a problem solver who never shies away from challenges.”

In her acceptance speech, Kuburat Abubakar expressed gratitude: “I am honoured to receive this award, which reflects the trust and support from my peers and mentees. As technology continues to evolve, I am reminded of the interconnectedness of our world. This recognition motivates me to continue leading with innovation, fostering collaboration, and embracing the possibilities the tech industry offers.”

Kuburat Abubakar’s induction as a Global Tech Hero highlights her contributions and serves as an inspiration to the next generation of leaders in the tech industry.

