MoMo PSB join Lagos on Ounjè Èkó to promote food security

MoMo PSB has renewed its partnership with the Lagos State Government to roll out the second phase of its Food Discount Markets ‘Ounje Eko’ initiative, to promote food security and financial inclusion.

In March, the Lagos State Government rolled out the first phase of this initiative to alleviate the economic burden on residents by offering essential food items at discounted prices across 57 markets in the State.

At a recent event, Abiola Olusanya, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the expansion of the second phase of this initiative, following public demand.

With food prices soaring due to inflation—now at a staggering 40.9%—many households are finding it harder to afford basic staples. This initiative is set to make a real difference, tackling the rising costs and helping to ensure that more families have access to affordable food.

In a show of support for Ounje Eko Phase 2, the MoMo PSB team, led by Howard Edafe, Head, Internal Audit, Dr. recently donated some items including 87 co-branded shopping carts, 136 co-branded weighing scales and 100 MoMo-branded aprons, contributing to smooth operations at the Lagos Fresh Food Hub in Mushin.

Read also: MoMo reiterates support for Lagos’ Ounje Eko initiative

Speaking on the Ounje Eko initiative, Howard Edafe, Head, Internal Audit at MoMo PSB, said “we believe that every individual deserves access to basic necessities, and we appreciate the Lagos State Government’s efforts in making this a reality. We reaffirm our commitment to support initiatives that drive positive change and improve the well-being of our community. Together, we can create a brighter, more prosperous Lagos for all, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Lagos State Government to achieve this vision”.

The second phase which commenced in September, according to official statement, will run for eight weeks across 64 designated locations including the 57 LGAs/LCDAs.

Lagosians will enjoy a 25% discount on a variety of food items, including Rice, Beans, Garri, Bread, Eggs, Tomatoes, Pepper, Tatashe, and Onions. Through this partnership, MoMoPSB becomes one of the payment service partners for this initiative, offering digitised payment solutions to customers to ensure seamless transactions.

The collaborative effort between the Lagos State Government and MoMo PSB partnership restores hope amidst Nigeria’s economic challenges. This initiative extends beyond the provision of discounted food items and convenient payment options. It also reveals the potential of partnerships in addressing difficult situations like food insecurity and financial exclusion.

Share