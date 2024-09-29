MoMo reiterates support for Lagos’ Ounje Eko initiative

MoMo Payment Service Bank (PSB) has reiterated its commitment for the Lagos state’s Ounje Eko, a weekly initiative of the state government seen at providing support for Lagosians in response to the cushioning the effect of food inflation across the state.

Ounje Eko is an initiative spearheaded by the Lagos state government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu aimed at alleviating the effects of rising food costs by providing locally affordable sourced produce to communities across the state.

Through the establishment of fresh food hubs, the initiative directly addresses food insecurity by connecting consumers to local farmers and offering nutritious food options at subsidized rates. “We reaffirm our commitment to support initiatives that drive positive change and improve the well-being of our community.

“Together, we can create a brighter, more prosperous Lagos for all, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Lagos State Government to achieve this vision,” Howard Edafe, head, internal audit, MoMo PSB stated.

As part of its ongoing support for the Ounje Eko Initiative, MoMo presented some essential items to Olusanya, during a ceremony held at the Mushin Food Hub in Idi-Oro. The gifts highlight the company’s commitment to improving food security and to support Lagos state’s efforts to tackle food inflation through sustainable and inclusive initiatives.

“On behalf of MoMo PSB and MTN Nigeria, we are honoured to present these items in support of the Ounje Eko Initiative. We believe that every individual deserves access to basic necessities, and we appreciate the Lagos State Government’s efforts in making this a reality,” Edafe stated.

As the Ounje Eko Initiative moves into its second phase, Edafe disclosed that MoMo PSB remains committed to supporting the state’s vision of building a more resilient and self-sufficient food system.

He stated that the fintech company’s involvement continues to extend beyond financial services, by actively contributing to the betterment of communities across Lagos.

The items presented at the ceremony include 87 co-branded shopping carts, 136 co-branded weighing scales and 100 MoMo-branded aprons. These contributions will boost the operations of the Lagos Fresh Food Hub, ensuring a more efficient distribution of food items to the community.

“When we officially launched the Ounje Eko Initiative, we believed that MoMo PSB was the ideal partner to help execute our vision. This collaboration has been on for seven months, and is growing bigger. These items are part of the company’s promise to support this initiative, and I appreciate the management of MoMo PSB for keeping to their word. I hope this collaboration marks the beginning of even greater things to come,” Abisola Olusanya, commissioner for agriculture and food systems stated.

According to her, the collaboration between MoMo PSB and the Lagos state government reflects the growing recognition of the role that fintechs can play in addressing societal issues. By leveraging its innovative payment solutions, the fintech company is facilitating seamless transactions and empowering local merchants and consumers through easy accessibility to financial services.