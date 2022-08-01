Mohammed Ajia condoles IGP over death of Area Commander in Kwara

Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for the Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency, has commiserated with Alkali Baba Usman, Inspector General of Police, on the untimely death of Abolade Oladigbolu, an assistant commissioner of Police and the area commander, Alapa Police Area Command, Kwara State.

In his condolence message, which Ajia signed and made available to the media on Thursday, he described the late police officer as a fine officer, while he also condoled with the Commissioner of Police Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, officers and men of Kwara State Police Command, especially, members of Cadet ASP course 20/2000, and the deceased immediate family.

He said that the deceased, a native of Oyo town in Oyo State, was a member of Course 20/2000, who had put in more than 22 years in the service of the country.

“I receive with great shock the news of the sudden death of ACP Abolade Oladigbolu who before his death on July 26, 2022, was the Area Commander Alapa Police Area Command of Kwara State.

“I recall my last conversation with him early hours of the same day he lost his life; we both reinstated our commitment to secure the areas covered by the five divisional headquarters within his area of jurisdiction so as to avert the cases of kidnapping, which are fast escalating across the country.

“I pray that God Almighty will comfort his immediate family, Amin”, he said.