Moghalu says youth is vital to ADC’s drive

Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that youth are joint stakeholders in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) drive to redeem Nigeria.

Moghalu, who had earlier disclosed his intention to adopt ADC, called on Nigerian youth to turn out their votes even as they join hands with the party to rescue the country.

“It is time for a different #Nigeria. A Nigeria we can be proud of. A Nigeria of our dream. A united Nigeria,” he tweeted.

The Nigerian political economist and a presidential aspirant 2023 called on the youth to join the occasion of official NTDP adoption of ADC coming up on Saturday, January 29 at ADC secretariat, 4 Lusaka Street, Wuse zone 6, FCT, Abuja by 10 am.

“I am pleased to announce to you today that I have joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) which I feel ideologically aligned with. I am honoured to become a card-carrying member of the party.

The former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election declared his desire to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to pursue his presidential ambition in 2023.

“In doing so, I restate my public announcement on June 1, 2021, making myself available to lead our country as a competent, 21st-century president and my intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

“I look forward to closing collaboration with the party’s chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, Alhaji Said Abdullahi, the ADC National Secretary, and the National Executive Committee, and Chair of its Board of Trustees among others,’’ he said.

Moreover, Moghalu in his tweet revealed that his desire is to take Nigeria to higher heights “and make the country the envy of other nations if he becomes the president”.

Most of the youth that responded to his twit gave signs of solidarity. Ikedichi Maduakolam tweeted, “Complete independence means independence and freedom in every field such as politics, economics, judiciary, military, culture, among others.”

Maduakolam however, regretted that Nigeria has lost its independence in all fields.

Olumide Olaoye reasoned that Nigerian youth can only make a very bold statement against these traditional politicians in 2023 by going out en mass to register, update, transfer or restore their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) and come out to vote in large numbers come 2023.

John Oziegbe who twitted from the United States of America, said, “We may complain that millions of Nigerians are impoverished by incompetent, selfish politicians, who are failed leaders. But let us tell ourselves the truth, we are the ones who have enabled these failed leaders by voting for them because they are in big parties that cannot govern.”

He applauded Moghalu for taking up the challenge, stating that most of the Nigerian leaders who belong to the so-called big parties cannot really govern. “They are basically career politicians,” he said.