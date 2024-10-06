Moghalu, ex-NIWA boss joins Anambra governorship race

George Moghalu, managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA)

George Moghalu, the immediate past managing director and chief executive officer of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has declared his ambition to run for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State under the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Moghalu, who was a former chieftain of All Progressive Congress (APC) disclosed this on Saturday in his homestead, Nnewi.

Moghalu was reacting to speculation that he will contest the senatorial election to fill the vacancy in Anambra South Senatorial District following the demise of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah who died recently and was from same Nnewi community.

However, Moghalu insisted that he had no such ambition.

He said that he is contesting the guber election to address insecurity, unemployment and other socio-economic challenges currently facing the state under Chukwuma Soludo‘s administration.

He noted that the governor has failed the people, hence the need to vote him out in next year’s governorship election.

“I will be contesting for governor next year and not Senate. I recently resigned from APC, and on October 1, joined Labour Party.

“Before I did so, I consulted my wife and children, my followers and friends, and I was convinced that Labour Party is the party that aligns with my person and the best suited platform to realize my ambition.

“We need to redeem Anambra fast because Soludo has failed the people. There is dearth of infrastructure in the state, security has collapsed.

“We will not tolerate him further. What he could not do in four years, he will never be able to do in eight years. You don’t need eight years to develop Anambra.”

The former APC chieftain acknowledged that there is a zoning arrangement in the state, and that Anambra South, where he and Soludo hail from, is favoured for the contest.

He vowed to do only one term of four years. If he wins the election so as to complete the turn of Anambra South, before the position moves to Anambra Central Senatorial District.

On why he left APC, the ruling party at the centre, where the Federal Government may likely work in his favour, Moghalu said that every politics is local, and that it would be the decision of Anambra people to vote any party, and not for the Federal Government to choose for them.

He assured to bring governance more closer to the grassroot.

