Soludo to begin new minimum wage payment in October, declares free education

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has declared that he would begin the payment of the new minimum wage of N70,000 to state workers in October.

Soludo also disclosed during a meeting on Thursday in Awka with the principals and head-teachers that senior secondary students in all public schools will start enjoying free education beginning next week.

The initiative builds on the existing free education policy for basic to junior secondary school levels, which has been in place since 2023.

The governor directed that senior secondary students who have already paid the N5,000 fee for the current term would receive refunds.

According to him, the initiative is part of the government’s ongoing commitment to enhance educational opportunities despite existing resource constraints.

The governor emphasized his administration’s dedication to human capital development and vowed to continue making strides in this area.

“We remain committed to investing in our people, and this new minimum wage and free education initiative are testaments to our resolve,” he stated.

This move is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of workers and students in the state, improving their standard of living and access to quality education.

Soludo’s administration has focused on implementing policies that promote the well-being and development of the state’s citizens.

The development is seen as a welcome gesture to workers and students in the state, and many are optimistic about the positive implications of these initiatives.