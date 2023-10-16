Moffi, Simon scores as Super Eagles beat Mozambique 3-2 to end winless run

Three-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles ended their 15 international friendlies winless run following a 3-2 win over the Green Falcons of Mozambique at the Estadio Municipal De Portimao in Portugal on Monday.

Goals from Terem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon’s penalty saw the Super Eagles beat a 10-man Mozambique who had a man sent off in the first half.

Having played a 2-2 draw with the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia inside the Estadio Municipal De Portimao in Portugal on Friday night, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro made nine changes to the team that started against Mozambique but kept Francis Uzoho in the starting line-up.

Jordan Torunarigha made his international debut, paired with Kenneth Omeruo in defence, with Bright Osayi-Samuel playing from the right-back.

Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka alongside Joe Aribo were in charge of the midfield, while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also made his Super Eagles bow just behind Moses Simon and Terem Moffi in attack.

The Southern African scored first through Geny Catamo in the seventh minute following a costly error from Francis Uzoho. Still, Nigeria dominated play and pulled an equaliser through Tereem Moffi in the 19th minute.

Frank Onyeka scored his first goal to put Nigeria in the lead before Moses Simon made it a 3-1 advantage from the spot heading into the first-half break. Faisal Abdul Bangal added one for Mozambique to change the scoreline to 3-2.

The win puts the Super Eagles in a winning mentality ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches starting in November and the 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Cote d’Ivoire in January 2024.