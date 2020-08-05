Mobile court frees Agba Jalingo, other revolution protesters in Lagos 

A mobile court sitting in Oshodi, Lagos State, has set free a journalist, Agba Jalingo, and 18 other revolution fighters earlier arrested and detained by the police for allegedly protesting against seeming repression and rising insecurity across the country.

The protesters were arrested on Wednesday after marching out on the street and voicing their views against President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft policy which, according to them, was going in the wrong direction.

Following their release by the court after about six hours in detention, Jalingo and his co-protesters were seen walking out of the Safety Arena, Oshodi, where the court sitting was held.

It would be recalled that the convener of the RevolutionNow movement and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, who led the protesters to the Freedom Park at Ojota, escaped arrest after sighting the law enforcement agency on their arrival.

While Soworo escaped police arrest, Jalingo was not so lucky as he was arrested alongside 18 other protesters, who claimed to be demanding for good governance from the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government in the country.

A police source said the protesters were arrested after efforts to persuade them

failed. They were subsequently charged to court where it was believed they would speak on the reason for engaging in a protest without seeking permission.

After much deliberation, the source added that the magistrate cautioned the protesters against disrupting public peace and directed the law enforcement agency to set them free.