MMA2 picketing: Airlines relocate to another terminal

As a result of the ongoing picketing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) by aviation unions, airlines have relocated their operations to the General Aviation Terminal (GAT).

Already on their social media accounts, local airlines such as Ibom Air, Azman Air and Max Air have announced their relocation due to the ongoing labour union disruption at MMA2, informing passengers departing from Lagos to proceed to GAT Terminal for Check In and Boarding pending resolution.

Airlines were forced to reschedule their flights, as most flights were delayed.

BusinessDay reported that passengers travelling to various destinations from the Murtala Mohammed Airport Terminal Two, (MMA2) on Tuesday morning were barred by aviation unions from entering the terminal to catch their flights.

The actions of the unions were a result of their grievances over the alleged treatment by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, BASL, the manager of MMA2 on their members.

According to the Unions, Bi-Courtney terminated the employment of 34 of its members without recourse to due process.

At a press conference on Monday in Lagos, the leadership of the unions said, the 34 sacked staff who are predominately union and exco members were placed on a compulsory 10-day leave, after which they were issued termination letters.

Frances Akinjole, Deputy Secretary General, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, said, this was not the first time the management of BASL had taken such a step in laying off staff after a series of intimidation.

According to him, since the signing of the staff Conditions of Service (CoS) for members on the 16th of June, 2021 after prolonged negotiation with the Management of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services, their members have been having problems with threats, dismissals and intimidation.