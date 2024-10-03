MKO Abiola’s Hope ’93 campaign DG, Zwingina dies at 70

Jonathan Zwingina former Director-General of the Moshood Abiola (MKO) campaign Organisation in the June 12, 1993, presidential election is dead.

He was aged 70.

Zwingina was the head of the ‘Hope ’93’ presidential campaign organisation of late Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 1993 election annulled by former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Retd).

The former lawmaker died on Wednesday at the age of 70 in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Zwingina a former Senator representing Adamawa Southern Senatorial District was one of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) where he was elected in 1999 and reelected in April 2003.

He served on the Senate Committees of Works & Housing, Establishment, Internal Affairs, Information, Special Projects, Privatization and Economic Affairs.

His contemporaries during the formation of PDP include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Late Wilberforce Bafte Juta, Joel Madaki, Late Solomon Lar, among others.

