Chimamanda Adichie sets March 2025 for release of latest novel

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the award winning Nigerian author

Dream Count, the next book from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie which many have been waiting for ten years has now been announced.

The globally acclaimed writer shared the heartwarming news on social media, saying the new Dream Count book will be released on March 3, 2025.

In this exciting new novel, Adichie tells the stories of four women and their loves, longings, and desires in a way that gets to the heart of our everyday struggle with affection.

Chiamaka is a Nigerian travel writer living in America. Alone in the midst of the pandemic, she recalls her past lovers and grapples with her choices and regrets.

Zikora, her best friend, is a lawyer who has been successful at everything until — betrayed and brokenhearted — she must turn to the person she thought she needed least.

Omelogor, Chiamaka’s bold, outspoken cousin, is a financial powerhouse in Nigeria who begins to question how well she knows herself. And Kadiatou, Chiamaka’s housekeeper, is proudly raising her daughter in America – but faces an unthinkable hardship that threatens all she has worked to achieve.

Read also: Nollywood looks to Nigerian novels for next blockbuster

This latest masterpiece will confront you with questions that will force you to reflect on our collective human experience. Is it possible for us to stay truly happy, or do we just make do with fleeting moments of happiness? And how honest must we be with ourselves in order to love and be loved? With insights into the nature of the human heart and how our choices and those of others can affect our lives, the book promises to be worth the decade-long wait.

In her words: “Dream Count revels in language. Some sentences sing, some are poetic, all are truth-seeking, especially about love. Solid have-your-back-for-life love between friends. Romantic love. The one who could have loved you. The one you want to love but can’t. The one you love but can’t call love. The one who should have stayed.”

“I am deeply excited about this book. I am so proud to have finished it. I cannot wait for my wonderful fans to read it,” she added.

Chimamanda’s work has been translated into more than 55 languages and has appeared in various publications, including The New Yorker, The New York Times, Granta, The O. Henry Prize Stories, and Financial Times. Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus (2003), won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize, and her second novel, Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), won the Orange Prize. Her 2013 novel Americanah won the US National Book Critics Circle Award and was named one of The New York Times Top Ten Best Books of 2013. A story from her collection, The Thing Around Your Neck, was awarded the O Henry Prize. Her most recent work, Mama’s Sleeping Scarf, written under the pseudonym Nwa Grace-James is her first children’s book and was published in 2023. A recipient of the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, also known as the Genius Grant, Chimamanda divides her time between the United States and Nigeria.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

Share