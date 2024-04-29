MKH Properties Limited: A trusted partner for real estate investment in Nigeria

Real estate is one of the most lucrative and stable investment options in Nigeria, especially in the face of economic uncertainties and high inflation. However, not all real estate platforms are created equal. Muibi Kehinde Hammed, chairman, CEO of MKH Group in this interview shares his thoughts on the potential of the real estate sector, opportunities for investors, and the company’s competitive offerings in the market.

What makes you a legitimate investment platform in Nigeria?

MKH Properties Limited is a legitimate investment platform in Nigeria for several reasons. First, it is a registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and a member of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN). We have a team of qualified and experienced professionals, including surveyors, engineers, architects, lawyers, and consultants, who ensure that every project is executed with the highest standards of quality and compliance. Secondly, MKH Properties is transparent and honest with its clients. Apart from frequent property allocation events, we provide clear and accurate information about its projects, including the location, size, price, title, and features. We ensure that there are no hidden charges or fees and that the payment plans are flexible and convenient. We also provide regular updates and feedback to our clients and respond to their inquiries and complaints promptly and courteously. Thirdly, as a value-driven and ethical practice organization, MKH Properties Limited operates with a vision to guide individuals, families, and businesses towards the right real estate investment opportunities in Nigeria, fostering prosperity and security for all. We also operate with a mission to be the preferred real estate investment services provider in West Africa. To achieve this, the company adheres to its core values of trustworthiness, excellence, passion, integrity, and competence. We also strive to create positive social and environmental impacts through our projects, by supporting community development, creating employment opportunities, and promoting sustainability.

What is your overall investment strategy in Nigeria, and what types of real estate assets or projects does the company prioritize, and why?

The investment strategy of MKH Properties Limited in Nigeria is influenced by factors such as market demand, regulatory environment, competitive landscape, and the company’s expertise and resources.

A list of asset types that we prioritize are classified in five ways as follows;

* Residential Development: These are projects including single-family homes, apartments, and gated communities. Residential properties often provide a steady stream of rental income and can appreciate over time as proven countlessly.* Commercial Real Estate: These can range from office buildings to retail centres, and industrial warehouses that can offer attractive returns for investors. Companies may focus on developing or acquiring commercial properties located in high-demand areas with strong economic fundamentals.* Mixed-Use Developments: Mixed-use developments combine residential, commercial, and retail components in a single project. These projects aim to create vibrant, walkable communities with a diverse range of amenities and services. Mixed-use developments can appeal to both investors and residents seeking convenience and lifestyle benefits.

* Luxury Real Estate: In upscale markets, demand is directed toward luxury real estate projects where investors enjoy premium amenities and finishes.* Land Acquisition and Land Banking: From time to time, we engage in land acquisition and land banking as part of our investment strategy.

By acquiring land in strategic locations, we can secure sites for clients who look forward to future development and capitalize on potential appreciations. One futuristic development we look forward to is affordable housing, this is to address the housing shortages and meet the needs of low-to-moderate-income households.

Real estate investments often come with various risks. How does MKH Properties Limited access and manage risks in the Nigerian market, especially factors like regulatory changes, economic volatility, or geopolitical uncertainties?

Overall, MKH Properties Limited adopts a proactive approach to risk management, combining rigorous due diligence, diversification, financial risk management, regulatory compliance, scenario planning, and risk transfer mechanisms to safeguard its real estate investments in the Nigerian market.

The real estate market in Nigeria is competitive. How do you differentiate yourself from competitors, and what unique value propositions do you bring to potential investors and stakeholders?

To differentiate ourselves from competitors and provide unique value propositions to potential investors and stakeholders, we prioritize the following key aspects of the business: Quality brand representation, innovation that matches the evolving needs of investors and end-users, strategic locations of projects, diversified portfolio, ethical and transparent Practices

Looking ahead, what are MKH Properties Limited’s long-term goals and projections for its real estate investments in Nigeria? Are there specific sectors or regions the company is eyeing for future expansion or development?

We do consider expanding our footprint beyond the current operating regions so that we can tap into emerging markets and growth opportunities across other parts of Nigeria. Also, note that the future is tech, hence, we as a company plan to leverage innovative technologies, such as advanced smart solutions applied to properties and assets, digital marketing platforms, and construction automation, to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience across real estate projects. As mentioned previously, a futuristic development we look forward to is affordable housing, which will address the housing shortages and meet the needs of low-to-moderate-income households. What are some of the value-driven and innovative real estate options you offer? MKH Properties offers a variety of value-driven and innovative real estate options to its clients, depending on their preferences, budgets, and goals. Some of these options include:

The Wealthy Place: A commercial real estate project located in Orofun Community, along Lekki Free Trade Zone road, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. This project offers investors the opportunity to own a piece of land in one of the most strategic and fast-growing areas in Lagos, with proximity to major landmarks such as the Lekki Free Trade Zone, the Lekki Deep Seaport, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, and the Lekki Worldwide Investment. The project has a certificate of occupancy (C-of-O) as its title, and sells for 35M naira for 500sqm and 70M naira for 1000sqm, all-inclusive, with no hidden charges.- The Wealthy Islet: A beachfront estate project located behind Eko-Akete, Abijo, Lagos. This project offers investors the opportunity to own a waterfront property in a serene and secure environment, with proximity to major landmarks such as the Lakowe Lakes and Golf Resort, the Coscharis Motors, the Novare Mall, the Corona School, and the Green Springs School. The project has a certificate of occupancy (C-of-O) as its title, with 500sqm and 1000sqm plots at an all-inclusive price, with no hidden charges.- Dariann

Court: A luxury SMART buildings project located inside Olive Park Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos, Nigeria. This project offers investors the opportunity to own a modern and sophisticated home in a gated and serviced estate, with proximity to major landmarks such as the Lagos Business School, the FRSC Office, the Blenco Supermarket, the Sky Mall, the Tollywood College, and the Novare Mall, Shoprite. The project has a governor’s consent as its title and comprises multiple units of elegant 4-bedroom fully detached duplexes with BQ and 4-bedroom terrace smart buildings. – De’

Apartment: A luxury condominium project located in Alasia, Ajah, Lagos, opposite Lagos Business School. This project offers investors the opportunity to own a stylish and comfortable apartment in a prime location, with proximity to major landmarks such as the Lagos Business School, the FRSC Office, the Blenco Supermarket, the Sky Mall, the Tollywood College, and the Novare Mall, Shoprite. The project has a governor’s consent as its title, and comprises 2-bedroom, 1-bedroom, and studio apartments, with up to 6 months interest-free payment plan.- MKH City: A high-brow luxury residential estate project situated in Olunde Scheme, Academy, Off Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Oyo State, Nigeria. This project offers investors the opportunity to own a premium property in a tranquil and exclusive estate, with proximity to major landmarks such as the Lead City University, the Fresh FM, the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Challenge roundabout, the Ibadan airport, and the Oyo State Secretariat. The project has an Ibadan Property Land Allocation as its title, and sells for 30 million naira for 500sqm, all-inclusive, with no hidden charges. MKH City also has some housing projects which consist of Bungalows, Maisonettes, Terraces, and Fully Detached Houses.- Sunstone City: A nature-friendly residential estate project in Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria. This project offers investors the opportunity to own a green and eco-friendly property in a scenic and peaceful estate, with proximity to major landmarks such as the University of Ibadan, the Lagos-Ibadan Train Station, the Ibadan Inland Dry Port, and the IITA Ibadan. The project has a registered survey and C of O in progress as its title and sells for 2.5 million naira for 500sqm, all-inclusive, with no hidden charges.

How can investors benefit from MKH Properties?

Investors can benefit from us in many ways, such as:- Capital appreciation: MKH Properties offers properties that are located in strategic and prime areas, with high demand and potential for growth. Investors can expect to enjoy a significant increase in the value of their properties over time, as the areas develop and appreciate.

– Rental income: MKH Properties offers properties that are suitable for rental purposes, such as apartments, duplexes, and terraces. Investors can generate a steady and passive income from renting out their properties to tenants who always need accommodation in urban and suburban areas.-

Personal use: MKH Properties offers properties that are ideal for personal use, such as residential estates, beachfront estates, and commercial estates.

Investors can enjoy the comfort, convenience, and luxury of living or working in their properties, with access to all the facilities and amenities they need.- Social impact: MKH Properties offers properties that have a positive social impact, such as nature-friendly estates, commercial estates, and smart buildings. Investors can contribute to the environmental sustainability, economic development, and social welfare of the communities where their properties are located.MKH Properties Limited is a trusted partner for real estate investment in Nigeria, offering value-driven, ethical, and innovative real estate solutions to its clients. MKH Properties Limited has a diverse portfolio of real estate options, ranging from commercial to residential, from luxury to affordable, and from urban to nature-friendly. MKH Properties Limited also has a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects, securing valid titles, and providing excellent customer service. Investors who are looking for a legitimate investment platform in Nigeria with a value-driven motive, best ethical practices, and investment rates should look no further than MKH Properties Limited.

MKH Properties Limited operates in Lagos and Oyo state, Nigeria and has a proven track record of delivering high-quality projects, securing valid titles, and providing excellent customer service. With a diverse portfolio of real estate options, ranging from commercial to residential, from luxury to affordable, and from urban to nature-friendly, MKH is a trusted partner for real estate investment in Nigeria. Investors who are interested in any of the real estate options offered by MKH Properties Limited can contact them through the following channels:

Phone:07032986725,07025120073 OR 07025120075Email:[email protected] Website:www.mkhproperties.comSocial Media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube: @mkhproperties