The Department of State Services (DSS) has returned the passport of Adejuwon Soyinka it seized following his arrest during the week.

Soyinka, the editor of The Conversation Africa was accompanied by Inibehe Effiong, the human rights lawyer, to the DSS office in Ikoyi, Lagos to retrieve the passport.

Effiong disclosed that the DSS had attributed Soyinka’s arrest to “mistaken identity”.

The Nigerian chapter of the International Press (IPI Nigeria) expressed shock over the violation of rights of Soyinka by the DSS.

The President of IPI Nigeria, Musikilu Mojeed, in a statement Saturday said IPI Nigeria will consult with Soyinka to decide how “to respond to this unbelievable demonstration of incompetence by operatives of a key intelligence agency.”

He further called for accountability in the matter and that those involved in the unfortunate saga must answer for their roles.

“A good starting point is for the SSS to issue a formal apology to Mr Soyinka for the inconveniences and psychological anguish caused him,” he said.

“Also, we will like a commitment from the agency that it will henceforth desist from exhibiting this kind of reckless, undemocratic, and unprofessional behaviour towards law-abiding citizens.”

The DSS had on Sunday said it “intercepted” Soyinka on a request from another government agency.

BusinessDay earlier reported that the investigative journalist was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday.

Soyinka was picked up shortly after arriving from the United Kingdom, a message sent to Punch by the journalist’s friend revealed.

“Adejuwon Soyinka has been detained by officers of the Department of State Security at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The incident happened around 5.40 am on Sunday, the 25th of August, 2024, shortly after he arrived in Nigeria via a Virgin Atlantic flight from the United Kingdom,” the message read.

“As at the time of this report, no reason had been given for his detention by the security agency. Soyinka has not been reachable as messages and calls to his phone have been unanswered.”

He was, however, released after six hours in detention.

His release follows the intervention of International Press Institute Nigeria.

As part of his bail conditions, the agency seized his passport and asked him to provide his Nigerian address and reliable phone number through which he can be reached anytime in Nigeria.