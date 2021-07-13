Minister unveils 2 Innoson brands, robotic spraying booth in Anambra

Minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed on Monday inaugurated two new brands on Innoson Vehicles and robotic spraying booth at the company factory at Uru, Umudim, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The inaugurated brands are Innoson Shuttle, 7-seaters, 1.5 engine capacity car, and automated robotic spraying booth.

The minister in her remarks assured the manufacturer of the government’s support. She congratulated the Anambra State government and chairman of the Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma, and his board for creating jobs for youths and the improvement of the economy.

Minister of industry, trade, and investment, Niyi Adebayo said the commissioning of the project was a move in the right direction. He commended Innoson for the great achievement.

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano who was represented by his deputy, Nkem Okeke thanked the ministers for gracing the occasion.

He said: “Today is a very important day to not only IVM but to Ndi-Anambra as a whole. In the past seven years, we have created a conducive environment for manufacturing and in spite of the challenges, Innocent Chukwuma has continued to make an impact

Read also: Anambra pledges to sustain youth empowerment programmes

Chairman/CEO Innoson Group of Companies Ltd., Innocent Chukwuma, who was visibly elated by the esteemed presence of the dignitaries from both the public and private sectors, said their presence speaks volumes of the determination of the Federal Government to protect, support and give prime attention to indigenous efforts in industrialisation.

“It is gratifying to note that your presence in this factory is not only encouraging but would grant us the impetus to continue with further development in our expansion programme.

“I make bold to say that industrialisation of the country, through deliberate policies of government is the key to economic growth.

“No other sector can stimulate growth the way industries can do. That is why the government of developed nations place a high premium on industrial development, which is the veritable engine of growth in any economy.

“We have come this far as a result of the various incentives, policies and concessions deliberately put up by the Federal Government, especially in the present regime of President Mohammadu Buhari.

“We, therefore, own our gratitude and appreciation to the federal government of Nigeria.”

Chukwuma thanked all for their spirit of patriotism and sacrifice, in finding time to attend this commissioning event, in person.