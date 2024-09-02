Minister probes ‘inhumane treatment’ in Calabar Prison

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, has ordered an investigation into a video circulating on Facebook alleging inhumane treatment of inmates at the Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar.

The video claimed inmates were being served poorly cooked beans as breakfast, among other issues.

Babatunde Alao, the special assistant on media and publicity to the minister, in a statement, described the allegations as a grave violation of the standards of care and dignity that inmates are entitled to.

He emphasised that such incidents if confirmed, represent a serious breach of conduct and will not be tolerated.

Tunji-Ojo has ordered a comprehensive and urgent investigation into the matter, promising that those found responsible for any mistreatment or neglect will be held accountable.

He also warned that any lapses in the quality of food, sanitation, and general welfare of inmates would not be condoned, the statement said.

It added: “The service must ensure that inmates are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

It noted that the findings of the investigation would be made public, and appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken against those found culpable.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on the mistreatment or neglect of individuals in custody, ensuring that such standards are strictly enforced across all custodial centres in Nigeria.