Mining coy Hasetin Ltd constructs road, boreholes for communities in Nasarawa state 

The Nasarawa state Government has commended a mining company, Hasetins Commodities Ltd for constructing roads and digging boreholes for communities within its area of operation.

Abdullahi Sule, the governor stated this during the inauguration of the commencement of work on roads and boreholes in Uke, Karu Local Government Area of the state recently

Represented by Kwanta Yakubu, the commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, the governor, said the projects being executed for the communities are in line with the state government’s seven-point agenda and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to touch the lives of rural dwellers.

“I want to commend them because this is the kind of investment and industrialisation that we are looking for. They are not only building facilities, they are engaging about 80 per cent of our indigenes,” he said.

He added, “We will be visiting and inspecting the project to support it.”

Earlier, Peter But the director of Corporate Affairs of Hasetins Commodities Ltd, said the company decided to bring a different approach to its engagement with host communities of solid minerals with an engagement that ensures both sides benefit.

“We will train, employ and engage people. We will build roads to enable farmers, and traders to have access to markets”, he said

He noted that “Nigeria has the second lowest life expectancy at 52 years, which is caused by 56 deaths per 1000 births.

This is due to poor drinking water and we will drill boreholes to get clean drinking water to the communities.”

Welcoming the mining firm, Ahmed Abdullahi, Chief of Uke (Sarkin Uke), pledged the maximum support and cooperation of the community towards the achievement of the objectives of the investment.

He said the community has diverse ethnic and religious groups from across Nigeria who have continued to live together in harmony, adding that they will work together for the protection of our community through the investment and other facilities provided to the com