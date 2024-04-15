Minimum wage hike tops labour’s wish list for Worker’s Day

Nigerian labour unions are gearing up for May Day celebrations with high expectations, particularly regarding a long-awaited increase in the national minimum wage.

Tommy Etim, National Vice President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), emphasized the importance of May Day for Nigerian workers, calling it a “day of great anticipation.” He highlighted concerns about the impact of recent government policies on the welfare of workers, particularly rising poverty levels.

Etim emphasized the urgent need for a new minimum wage to counter rising living costs. Organized labor, comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the TUC, have reportedly proposed a significant increase to N615,000 per month. This figure, according to PUNCH, was determined through internal consultations within the unions.

An unnamed source, a high-ranking member of organized labor, revealed that the N615,000 figure could potentially rise further due to the recent hike in electricity tariffs. The source confirmed that the unions have submitted their proposal to the government.

Beyond minimum wage: Additional relief sought

Workers’ expectations extend beyond just a wage increase. They hope for additional measures from the government to address the economic challenges they face. These measures could include incentives to offset the effects of recent policies and initiatives to strengthen the purchasing power of Nigerians.

The fulfillment of these expectations is likely to be a key theme during the upcoming May Day celebrations. Negotiations between organized labor and the government regarding the minimum wage and other relief measures will be closely watched in the coming weeks.