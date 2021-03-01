Mines, steel minister to deliver ICM lecture

Minister of mines and steel development, Olamilekan Adegbite, will be the keynote speaker at the quarterly webinar series of the Institute of Change Management (ICM).

In a statement by Nat Osewele, the president of the Institute, on behalf of the Governing Council, notes that the theme of the webinar is Unlocking Opportunities in Disruptive Times – The Mining Sector as the Game Changer for Nigeria.

At the event, which holds on March 18, at 3 pm, the minister will use the opportunity to make some policy statements about the mines ministry, particularly the much talked about economic diversification plan of the Federal Government and the contributions of the mining sector in this effort.

The webinar series is part of the Institute’s social responsibility initiative to the change management community and Nigeria as a whole.

Read Also: FG optimistic development of mining clusters will grow economy, revenue

The event, which usually attracts large participation, will be attended by ICM members and other professionals, including members of the business community, academia, media and foreign participants.

The statement also notes that the ICM annual lecture series for 2021 with the theme: Change Begins from the Mind – Breaking Barriers to Development Through Innovation and Change Mindset comes up on July 15, at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi.

Participation in both events is free, and details regarding zoom link/access will be released later.

The Institute is the professional body with the mandate to regulate, train and certify change management practitioners in Nigeria. Its mission is to build skilled and competent professionals to support businesses, organisations, agencies, institutions etc. as they adapt to a changing world.