The Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), working with partners has announced its readiness to host the 2025 Nigeria mining week. This annual gathering has been identified as a catalyst for advancing the discourse on the importance of mineral resources in driving national economic growth.

Last year, Nigeria Mining Week gathered more than 2,100 mining professionals, featured around 200 sponsors and exhibitors, more than 40 mining operators were represented, and more than 20 mining exploration companies joined the event.

Commenting on the forth coming event, Dele Ayanleke, President of MAN, said that yhe continuous staging of this event is the product of a proud working partnership among the tripod of Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), PwC Nigeria and the Vuka Group of South Africa, with the endorsement of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

According to Ayanleke, the event has implanted its footprints as the leading platform dictating the direction of policy reforms in the national mining ecosystem and providing the unmatched linkages with the investment world for economic exploitation of the nation’s mineral endowments.

This conference and expo is expected to take place from 13–15 October 2025 at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

Also commenting, Samukelo Madlabane, VUKA Group Event Director for Mining said, “We are thrilled to confirm Nigeria Mining Week’s return dates early in the year, which will give all the stakeholders enough time to prepare for what has become an annual rite of passage in Abuja. We are also enthusiastic about our venue, the Abuja Continental Hotel; which proved to be a brilliant choice last year; it was spot on and they really rose to the occasion.

“We have always been privileged to have the official endorsement and support of the Nigerian mining authorities, but with such trust comes great responsibility, and we have never taken this for granted. Our commitment to the mining community is a long-standing one, and we take it very seriously. Our team is already working hard on taking this ever-expanding event to the next level and delivering another thought-provoking programme and challenge the mining sector to share their successes and lessons.”

Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria Partner and Mining Leader said, “We look forward to an extraordinary milestone as we celebrate 10 years of the Nigeria Mining Week which has grown to become the premier platform for stakeholders in the mining industry,” says Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria Partner and Mining Leader. “PwC remains committed to driving innovation, excellence and sustainability in the sector. We look forward to seeing you all in October.”

