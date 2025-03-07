Ziva Team and Cooperative members at the workshop in Abuja on Thursday, March 6, 2025

A group, Ziva Community Initiative (ZCI), has called on Artisanal and Small-scale Miners (ASMs) in Plateau to adhere to the recent suspension of mining in the state.

The call was made at a one day workshop to formalise tin/columbite ASMs in Plateau State, organised by ZCI in the state on Thursday.

“In the light of the recent suspension of mining activities on the Plateau, Ziva Community Initiative is urging the cooperatives to prioritise adherence to governments compliance regulation.”

The group noted that government compliance is crucial for cooperatives to operate legally, access benefits and enhance their credibility.

Speaking on the workshop, the group said, “By formalising miners into cooperatives, Ziva aims to empower local communities, drive economic growth, and support responsible mining practices.

“We are also committed to fostering an inclusive and transparent mining industry that benefits small-scale miners while contributing to Nigeria’s broader economic development,” the group further said.

One of the resource persons, Samme Philips, emphasised the importance of collaboration, licensing, and compliance among cooperative members.

Another resource person, Samuel James Pam, offered financial literacy training.

He highlighted the concept of Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLA), explaining that various benefits of VSLA include: an alternative source of income, diversified and improved livelihood.

Pam also encouraged miners to form structured groups so that they can access funding, market and training.

The event brought together, key stakeholders including representatives from the Plateau State Ministry of Environment; Climate Change and Mineral Development; Women in Mining, Plateau State Chapter; ASMs from Barkin Ladi and Mangu local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to new cooperative members.

