Military trucks moved into Rivers Government House in Port Harcourt Tuesday night as President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency took effect. Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s location is unknown.

The military deployment came hours after Tinubu declared emergency rule in response to militant attacks on oil installations. These attacks followed threats by militant groups to target pipelines if the Rivers House of Assembly moved forward with impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

Shortly after lawmakers served the governor with a notice of alleged misconduct, militants carried out their threats, prompting the president to suspend both Fubara and the lawmakers for six months and appoint an administrator for the state.

According to Daily Trust, approximately 10 military trucks patrolled roads near Government House, with armoured vehicles positioned at strategic locations. The area from Isaac Boro Park to the UTC junction was largely deserted as residents hurried home.

“The road leading to Government House from the Isaac Boro Park to the popular UTC is deserted. Residents are making efforts to get back to their respective homes as nobody wants to be caught in a crossfire,” a local resident told Daily Trust, requesting anonymity.

Sources suggested Fubara might have anticipated the emergency declaration, noting the governor held several meetings with members of the suspended state Executive Council throughout the day. A former Commissioner contacted by reporters said he was in a meeting with the governor but never called back as promised.

The emergency declaration created an uneasy calm across Rivers State. Shop owners closed early, and residents rushed home to their families. The usually busy streets had minimal traffic as transporters were scarce.

People gathered on some streets near their homes to discuss the situation, with many expressing uncertainty about what would happen next in the state. Those still outside were observed hurrying home, fearing potential unrest.

