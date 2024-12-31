Military kills over 10,000 terrorists, stops oil theft worth N68bn in 2024

The Nigerian Armed Forces says they prevented oil theft estimated at over N68 billion and killed 10,937 terrorists in major operations across the country in 2024.

Edward Buba, director, Defence Media Operations, disclosed this during a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Buba, troops intercepted and recovered 56,223,002 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,735,836 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO), 95,595 litres of dual-purpose kerosene (DPK), and 156,527 litres of premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, among other items, during the year.

“Over the past 12 months, the military faced a range of threats, including armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, crude oil theft, violent extremism, insurgency, and terrorism. These challenges disrupted peace and security, affecting innocent citizens nationwide.

In response, troops intensified their efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and neutralise their networks”, the army general said.

The military reported the elimination of over 1,000 terrorist leaders, commanders, and combatants, including notable figures such as Dutse Mainasara Idda, Mallam Saleh Umaru, Mohammed Amadu, Chinemerem (aka Bam Bam), Jeremiah Uzuoma (aka Escoba), Tochukwu Awo (aka Ojoto), and Egwuatu.

Troops also neutralised a total of 10,937 terrorists, arrested 12,538, and rescued 7,063 hostages.

The military also said that it degraded the fighting capabilities of terrorist groups and recovered 8,815 weapons and 228,004 rounds of ammunition.

He further disclosed that 4,332 AK-47 rifles, 1,244 locally fabricated guns, 838 Dane guns, 259 pump-action guns, 128,496 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunitions, 45,445 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 5,103 cartridges, and 29,176 assorted rounds were recovered.

The military emphasised its commitment to delivering tangible security benefits to citizens, while strengthening regional collaboration to combat terrorism.

Buba said that troops were in high spirits and prepared to escalate their operations in 2025 to achieve even greater results.

“The successes recorded this year point to the imminent defeat of terrorism in 2025. The military is fully committed and devoted to the justness of this cause. Troops will go the extra mile in the new year to get the job done”, Buba assured.

He emphasised that the fight against insecurity was not for the armed forces alone, urging the citizens to support the military’s efforts, as collective action was critical to achieving lasting peace.

