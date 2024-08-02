Military is on standby and will step in when needed – Chief of defence Staff

Christopher Musa, Chief of defence staff has said that it will not allow criminals to hijack the protest and is on standby and will step in when needed.

“We are supporting the police as they have done a very good job so far, and we are on standby watching day and night,” The Chief of defence staff said this during a press conference in Abuja today.

This is as the End Bad Governance protest happening nationwide continues for the second day. The protest, scheduled for ten days, started across major cities in the country on Thursday.

He said that “Everyone should be calm and give us information on what is going on.”

Musa said that the armed forces will not allow the protest to be hijacked by non-state actors.

“We have engaged with various stakeholders before now to maintain peace but we cant read the human mind and have seen criminals try to hijack the protest, which we won’t allow,” he said.

On another protest on October 1st, he said “those are just speculations and we are making efforts for everywhere to be secure.”