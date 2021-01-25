Military destroys 7 illegal refineries, recovers stolen crude oil

The Nigerian military says its troops deployed to tackle crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering has destroyed no fewer than seven illegal refining sites and recovered a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil in the last one week.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, a Major General who disclosed this in Abuja, said the troops of Operation Delta Safe also recovered 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 500,000 litres of DPK in the Niger Delta region.

He stated that 24 suspects were arrested, while 14 pumping machines, 2 speed boats and 13 outboard engines were recovered and11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout pits and 45 ovens were immobilized.

Similarly, Eneche said the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta anti crude oil team in conjunction with Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS conducted anti-illegal bunkering operations.

He said during the operations, the team de-activated illegally refining site at Egwa Creek, Warri South-West LGA. The illegally refining site had 7 refining units (ovens), 16 metal storage tanks, 84,000 litres and 105,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO and stolen crude oil respectively.