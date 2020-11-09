Military commission boreholes, hold peace talks in Plateau, Kaduna communities

The Nigerian Military says its troops of Operation Safe Haven have conducted extensive Civil Military Cooperation activities to cultivate cordial relationship with the various ethnic groups in Plateau and Kaduna states in the last week.

According to the Military, notable among them is the security meetings with stakeholders from Kibadu, Foka and Ungwar Doruwa villages in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

John Enenche, Coordinator Defence Media Operations (DMO), who disclosed this in Abuja, said the security meetings was followed by another round of meetings on 30 October at Gero village in j os south local government Area of Plateau State.

The Coordinator noted that the meetings were organized in continuation of peace and reconciliation efforts amongst the various ethnic groups in the zone.

He informed that the meetings focused extensively on farmers/herders clashes, kidnapping, farm encroachment/ destruction and other sundry security challenges in the State.

The Coordinator further said the Headquarters Operation Safe Haven commissioned 5 boreholes at Angwan Rana, Kurmin Masara, Boto, Zikpak, and a solar energy panel project in Sabon Kaura clinic in Kauru, Zangon-kataf and Jama’a Local Government Areas of Kaduna State respectively.