Military arrests mastermind of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

The defence headquarters says troops of Operation Whirl Punch have arrested one of the masterminds of the March 28, 2022, terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

Musa Danmadami, a major general and director of defence media operations, made this known at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces, on Thursday in Abuja.

Danmadami said the suspect was one of the three terrorists apprehended by the troops at Damba community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on February 14.

He said the operation led to the recovery of two motorcycles, mobile phones, $5,000, other currencies and some sundry items.

According to him, troops on fighting patrol also neutralised seven terrorists at Ungwan Birni in Kajuru local government area of the state.

He said 83 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, and seven magazines, among other items, were recovered from the terrorists.

Danmadami also said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, had within the period, neutralised 23 terrorists and arrested nine as well as rescued 23 abducted civilians.

According to him, the air component conducted a series of air interdiction operations to decimate and deny the terrorists freedom of action within the period under review.

“Specifically, on February 13, an air interdiction operation was conducted based on an intelligence report that terrorists had gathered for a wedding ceremony at a location within Safana local government area of Katsina State.

“Another air interdiction operation was conducted at identified terrorist locations within Kankara and Batsari local government areas, all in Katsina State.

“Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralised in both air strikes,” the defence spokesman said.