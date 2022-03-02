Military alone can’t solve our security challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged Nigerians to get more interested in tackling the nation’s security challenges, as the military alone cannot provide the solution.

Buhari, who extolled the courage and bravery displayed by the security agencies and service chiefs in promoting peace and order, said security should not be a military concern alone, but a challenge for all.

Speaking at a forum by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), the president said more could be achieved in bringing law and order to the various parts of the country with the cooperation of the citizens.

“Security is not just a military concern but a challenge for all Nigerians. No matter the amount of money invested in military operations, without the support of the people, display of patriotism and preparedness for everyone to be ready to take ownership of securing our environment, success will be limited.

“Consequently, we must look beyond the military and the security agencies for enduring solutions to the security challenges we are facing,’’ he said.

President Buhari said the administration had put in place measures to adequately support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in terms of modern equipment, boosting the manpower of all security agencies and financing their operations in Nigeria and other international assignments.

“We have equally, recently, put in place a National Development Plan (2021-2025) covering medium- and long-term plans, with a vision to make Nigeria a country that has unlocked its potentials in all sectors of the economy for sustainable, holistic, and inclusive national development.

“We will in this regard be building a thriving and sustainable economy while improving access to quality education, enhancing social inclusion as well as expanding infrastructure among several others. All of these desirables can only be achieved in a peaceful and secure environment,’’ he added.

The President said security agencies deserved commendation for the efforts against banditry, kidnapping and terrorism.

“I am proud of the achievements of the security agencies in dealing with issues of terrorism, insurgency, banditry and the so-called unknown gunmen in the North West and other parts of the country.

“These issues and challenges are being professionally handled by the Armed Forces and other security agencies with improved intelligence operations and effective collaboration in the Armed Forces and other agencies.

“For this, I commend the chief of defence staff, the service chiefs, inspector general of police and all other agencies that have been toiling day and night to ensure the safety of lives and property,’’ he added.

Buhari assured Nigerians that the issue of kidnapping that had bedeviled the country in the recent past was being tackled with all seriousness.

“We have zero tolerance for kidnapping, especially of school children and we shall deal with such outrages decisively. The disruption of our educational system and economic activities will not be tolerated.

“I have directed that all cases relating to security breaches, economic sabotage and wanton destruction of lives and property across the entire nation be immediately addressed.

“Let me add here that the Armed Forces have been deployed in virtually all states of the Federation to combat any security challenges,’’ he said.

The President noted that the National Security Strategy 2019 was clear on all issues relating to safety, with the need for individuals, the private sector, civil society groups, media, politicians, traditional institutions and government functionaries to key into the endeavour.

According to him, “this is the time to enhance corporate social responsibility and giving back to the society.’’

Minister of defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi, said Nigerians had put up resilience in the face of challenges, adding that security outfits should also be aware of the rights of citizens.

The minister noted that the government would keep supporting the military in ensuring the promotion of peace and order.

President of AANDEC, Darlington Abdullahi said there was a need to change the narrative of the country, adding that Nigerians had made indelible marks in their various fields of endeavour, and greatly impacted the global economy.