Miele launches members’ club in Nigeria

Miele, a German manufacturer of high-end domestic appliances that are built and tested to last at least 20 years, has established a members’ club in Nigeria.

Miele Members Club has a unique approach to well-being: taking care of the smallest details means its clients have more time to enjoy both the little moments, as well as the big picture.

The mission is to make different aspects of client’s lives as enjoyable and seamless as possible- the same whether they are at home, in our club house or abroad.

Miele Members Club is firstly a lifestyle management club; an elite haven where members enjoy luxury concierge services that remove the everyday stressors of life.

The devoted and specialist Miele team anticipates clients’ needs by “creating bespoke packages ranging from personalised entertainment schedules, home management support, nutritious meal prep and planning, garment care to even curating premium culinary holidays”.

Through personal attention, unforgettable experiences, unique access and exclusive privileges- the club promises to bring joy and purpose to members’ lives, giving them back the luxury of time and peace of mind.

Clients enjoy individually tailored experiences from secret supper clubs to interactive cooking, social events, gastronomic vacations, exclusive laundry service, bespoke nutritionist meal plans prepared by an in-house chef, domestic staff training, systems installations, repairs and even organic produce shopping.

The Club is set apart from typical members clubs in that enjoying its benefits is not limited to just the clubhouse or space. Events range from being on-site at different Miele locations, in client’s homes or on trips abroad.

Additionally, there are four levels of membership which accordingly receive personal attention, unforgettable experiences, unique access and exclusive privileges.

Indeed, the concierge service is capped to a few members yearly in order to maintain the integrity of the service. Clients are assured a sanctuary from stress and unparalleled access to the very best of everything that Miele has to offer.

Mustapha Olorunnimbe is the Club’s founder and Managing Director of A Plus Appliances ltd, and the Miele brand regionally said, “Being in the luxury industry is complex and requires the highest levels of rigour and professionalism at all times- the success of which is mainly employing the right staff and professional team.

“Therefore, working with in-house and partner practitioners is our top priority in this matter. It ensures that our support is real and genuine.

“Since luxury is about offering the best in everything we do, with integrity and depth of knowledge. It means for example that our Chef not only creates delicious menus- but also sources the best quality produce and prepares food in a way that unlocks its full nutritional potential. Every step with what we do is carefully considered- our success is found in every ingredient.

“During these challenging times, our role of supporting our clients is more important than ever -they need people they can rely on. We are not alienated to contingent matters that vary due to our environment and are confident we have the right solutions to support and fulfil our brand promise,” he said.