Middlechase Property delivers Fairfield Apartment to new owners

Delivering on its promise to make average Nigerians homeowners, Middlechase Property Limited has handed over units of its completed apartments at Fairfield Apartments in Abijo area of Lagos to new owners.

The latest allocation brings to 54 the total number of units that have been handed over to owners at the rapidly developing expansive project site which has been drawing the attention of discerning investors and homeowners along the Lekki-Epe Expressway real estate corridor.

The highly subscribed development project includes several units of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in addition to penthouses.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Chudi Kalu, chairman, Middlechase Property Limited expressed joy at the satisfaction on the faces of the proud homeowners.

“At Middlechase, our team has been at the vanguard of the real estate cash flow movement. We are committed to helping investors and potential homeowners to fully leverage each of our developments located in every part of Nigeria to build sustainable wealth,” Kalu said.

Read also: Housing: Gov. Abiodun inaugurates 130 houses in Ogun

“We are happy to deliver on our promise of affordable real estate projects using the best quality building materials and working with experienced construction professionals and artisans,” he added.

Fairfield Apartments consist of exciting features such as well-paved concrete roads, transformers, stand-by generators, and water treatment plants among others.

All these are in addition to entertainment and social options at a strategic location within the project, with two contemporary restaurants, a laundry area, and an all-day kids’ studio club.

Also speaking, Sola Sobowale award-winning actress who is also one of the homeowners and witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony of the project at inception disclosed her satisfaction in being among the proud homeowners.

“I’m happy to be part of this project and I am pleased to come live on this piece of real estate. I congratulate Middlechase for successfully executing this massive project,” she said.

“It started before our eyes and I would say the quality of what I have seen today while I was conducted on tour is very impressive. I share in the joy of other co-homeowners on this project like me,” she added.