Mickael Marabou deepens commitment to charity work across Africa

Following the success of both “Mamma” and “Fever” singles released in 2020 and 2019 respectively, American-Haitian singer Mickael Marabou has declared her intention to show appreciation to Africa and her people by engaging in charity works across the continent even as she continues to collaborate with African musicians.

“Fever,” one of the sensational hits of 2019, featured Nigerian hip-hop act, Skales and Ugandan’s The Ghetto Kids, while “Momma,” one of the trending songs during the 2020 global pandemic lockdown featured Congolese rapper BM.

According to the artiste who is presently fine-tuning her album ahead of an impending release, frequent travel to Africa allows her to connect and collaborate with many top Afrobeat artists, producers, and musicians on the continent.

The Afro-Kreyol musician further claimed that her visit and time in Africa is not only because of music. “My main purpose for travelling to the continent is simply to connect with the people, sitting down with the press, filming music videos, and of course performing charitable works,” she avowed.

Mickael Marabou further added: “My being around is not only a chance to touch the people musically but also give back to the community that has supported me for so many years.”

She has worked with numerous non-profit organizations raising money for food, school supplies, and other basic needs of vulnerable less privileged people across Haiti since the inception of her career.

Mickael Marabou is looking forward to doing the same in Africa, she averred. “I am extremely excited to be able to help the people in Ghana and Nigeria and establish the infrastructure for future charitable missions,” Marabou declared.